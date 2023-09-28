News

M1 highway in Joburg blocked off in both directions following alleged shootout

The highway has been blocked off between Xavier Street at Gold Reef City and Booysens Road

A minibus taxi on the M1 South folliwing the alleged shootout between police and criminals. Photo: X/@visiontactical

Motorists travelling along the M1 North highway have been urged to use alternate routes due to a road closure.

The highway has been blocked off between Xavier Street at Gold Reef City and Booysens Road on Thursday following an alleged intense shootout between police and criminals.

Precautions

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla urged motorists to exercise caution.

“The M1 freeway remains blocked off to traffic in both directions between Xavier Street and Booysens Road and this is due to a crime scene following a shootout between police and criminals last night.

“The South African Police Services is currently processing the scene and traffic travelling on the M1 North is being diverted at Xavier Street and traffic travelling on the M1 South is being diverted at Booysens Road. Motorists are urged to be aware of these closures and use alternate routes,” Fihla said.

This is a developing story

