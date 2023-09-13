WATCH: KZN cop arrested after another brutal highway assault

Shock video footage shows a police officer kicking several men in the face while they are lying on the side of the N11 highway in Newcastle.

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer has been arrested for the vicious assault of seven men alongside the N11 highway in Newcastle on 22 August this year.

Sergeant Sibusiso Xolani Kunene’s arrest on Monday followed an investigation into video footage of the shock assault, which was circulated on social media.

Police brutality rears ugly head in KZN assault

Kunene, a detective stationed in Newcastle attached to the Amajuba district task team, was caught on camera brandishing a rifle while parading in front of the men lying face-down on the side of the road.

The 46-year-old officer appears to converse with one of the men before brutally kicking him in the face. Kunene is then seen kicking a second and a third man in the presence of several other men dressed in police uniforms.

WATCH: Newcastle highway assault

DISCLAIMER: The following video contains graphic content.

Another day in South Africa and another drama as these men, reportedly members of a local taxi association in KwaZulu-Natal, are assaulted along the N11 near Newcastle for allegedly harassing hitchhikers and motorists picking up these hitchhikers. pic.twitter.com/Rko8YkeT7E — Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) August 23, 2023

“The incident is alleged to have happened on 22 August 2023 on the N11 in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal. Two victims allegedly lost some teeth, and others sustained some bruises. Ipid got together a team to investigate the allegations,” Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu told News24.

Police officer released on bail; more arrests could follow

According to Raburabu, Kunene appeared in court on Tuesday, facing five counts of assault. The sergeant was released on R1 000 bail.

The case was postponed to 22 September for further investigation.

“There is a possibility of more arrests being effected, with more charges added as investigations continue,” the Ipid spokesperson said.

VIP highway assault

The Newcastle incident of police brutality took place about a month after a video clip of the brutal blue light assault on 3 July by Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s VIP Protection Unit of a motorist and two of his passengers on the N1 highway near Fourways in Johannesburg, went viral on social media.

Members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s VIP Protection Unit are seen assaulting three men on the N1 highway. near Fourways, in Johannesburg, on 3 July. Photos: Gulshan Khan/ AFP and Twitter video screengrab

The eight South African Police Service (Saps) VIP Protection Unit members have since been suspended and appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court. They have been released on R10 000 bail each.

The matter has been postponed to 27 September for further investigations.

