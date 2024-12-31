Woman who allegedly stole more than R1.1m to spend New Year’s Day in jail

The woman allegedly altered the banking details of multiple company invoices and, replaced them with her own.

Nadia Van Den Berg from Garsfontein, appeared at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday facing a charge of fraud worth R1.1 million. Photo: iStock

A 37-year-old woman accused of defrauding her company of more than one million rand will be spending New Year’s Day behind bars.

Nadia Van Den Berg from Garsfontein appeared at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday facing a charge of fraud worth R1.1 million.

It is alleged that Van Den Berg was employed as an administrator at Mirfin Valuation Services, with responsibilities for processing payments for various clients.

However, instead of executing her duties, the woman allegedly altered the banking details of multiple company invoices, replaced them with her banking details, and misappropriated the funds into her account from 2022 to 2024.

Fraud

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the alleged fraudulent activities came to light after the company owner was informed by a client about an unsuccessful money transfer to the provided bank account.

“After perusing the invoices, the owner questioned the accused, dismissed her, and opened a case against her on 29 August 2024. After investigations by the Police Services, the accused was arrested at her place of residence on 27 December 2024.

“In court, the case was postponed to 3 January 2025, for a possible bail application and the accused is remanded in custody,” Mahanjana said.

ALSO READ: Company director sentenced to five years in jail for defrauding Sars

Tax evasion

Earlier this month, a 52-year-old company director was convicted and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for tax evasion amounting to more than R300 000.

Tshepo Molefe appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge where the ruling was handed down.

Molefe and his company Bathlopi Construction and Projects Close Corporation faced charges of fraud, theft and contravention of the Tax Administration Act.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the company, represented by Molefe, was fined R50 000, fully suspended for five years on the condition that no further fraud convictions occur during the suspension period.

Mjonondwane said the court found that Molefe had deliberately misled Sars, falsely claiming no income or VAT was received.

NOW READ: Urgent court bid to stop Western Cape teaching job cuts fails [VIDEO]