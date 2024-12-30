Case against Limpopo man accused of impregnating 13-year-old postponed

The 28-year-old remains in custody until his next court appearance.

On Monday, a 28-year-old man appeared in Seshego Magistrate’s Court on charges of statutory rape.

Ditebogo Frans Gololo is accused of sexual grooming after allegedly impregnating a 13-year-old girl in Seshego township in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The case has been postponed to 8 January for bail application and further investigations.

Gololo remains in custody.

National Prosecution Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi, said the case docket will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

ALSO READ: Limpopo man charged with statutory rape of 13-year-old Christmas Day mother

Swift arrest following Christmas Day birth

Gololo was arrested on 26 December 2024, just one day after the young girl gave birth to a baby boy on Christmas Day.

The arrest was carried out by the Seshego Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

The incident is considered statutory rape due to minors below the age of 16 being prohibited to consent or take part in any sexual activity.

The South African Criminal Justice System says that consensual sexual activity between 12 and 15-years-olds is not a sexual offence.

It said this also applied to consensual sexual acts between 16-year-olds and 14 to 18-year-olds.

ALSO READ: 18-year-old charged with statutory rape over impregnating girl (12)

Eight-months of abuse

According to authorities, Gololo first met the victim at a shopping complex in Seshego in January 2024.

“The two began communicating and allegedly became intimate in May 2024,” said Malabi Dzhangi.

She added that the abuse only came to light when the teenager confided in her aunt after experiencing medical complications.

Tests conducted in November 2024 confirmed that she was eight months’ pregnant.

“The police were informed about the incident and the suspect was swiftly arrested by Seshego Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit on Thursday.”

NOW READ: SA’s Christmas babies: KZN records first birth, Limpopo notes youngest mother