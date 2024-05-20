JUST IN: Zuma barred from standing for election to Parliament, ConCourt rules

The ConCourt has ruled in favour of the IEC.

Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at Alexandra Stadium to address supporters of the Mkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party on 7 February 2024. Picture: Gallo Images

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has found that former president Jacob Zuma is not eligible to stand for election to the National Assembly.

The ConCourt delivered its ruling on Monday, ruling in favour of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

In a unanimous judgment, the apex court found that there was no difference between a conviction of a criminal offence and civil conviction for contempt of court.

“This court concludes that Mr Zuma was convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months for the purposes of Section 47(1)(e) of the Constitution and is accordingly not eligible to be a member of and not qualify to stand for election to the National Assembly until five years have elapsed since the completion of his sentence,” Justice Leona Theron read the judgment.

The IEC had lodged a leave to appeal application against an Electoral Court judgment delivered on 9 April.

The ruling overturned the commission’s decision to bar Zuma to stand for public office as a candidate for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

The Electoral Court concluded that Zuma’s 15-month sentence for contempt couldn’t be appealed and, thus, didn’t meet the criteria of a “sentence” under Section 47(1)(e) of the Constitution.

This is a developing