JUST IN: Electoral Court rules in favour of Zuma and MK party ahead of May 29 polls

Zuma’s MK party turned to the court in a last-ditch effort to have the former president on the ballot for the 29 May polls.

The Electoral Court has upheld former President Jacob Zuma’s appeal against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) for striking him off the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s candidates to parliament after the 29 May polls. because of his previous conviction and sentence for contempt of court.

This means Zuma can contest the elections.

The IEC said Zuma was disqualified and could not be a candidate in the national and provincial elections because he was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court.

The IEC made the order on Tuesday after a day of arguments, deferring the reasons because of the constraints of the IEC’s timetable.

The full judgment will be handed down electronically later.

Order

The court made the following order:

The application for leave to appeal is granted.

The appeal succeeds.

The decision of the Electoral Commission of 28 March 2024 in terms of which the Electoral Commission upheld Dr Matsapola’s objection to the second applicant’s candidacy (Mr Zuma) is set aside and substituted with the following: “The objection is hereby dismissed”

No order is made as to costs.

The MK party turned to the court in a last-ditch bid to have Zuma on the ballot and appeal the IEC’s decision last week to uphold an objection to the former president’s candidacy in the elections.

IEC argument

During court proceedings on Monday, the counsel for the IEC, Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi, argued that it does not matter how Zuma was convicted for contempt of court – what mattered is that he was found guilty.

Ngcukaitobi said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s proclamation on remission was never to undo a sentence imposed.

He said Section 47 (1) (e) of the constitution speaks about the sentence imposed by the court.

“The reason we have Section 47 (1) (e) is because it is a legislative determination that certain convictions and certain offences would preclude a person from exercising their rights to come to Parliament.

“The reason they put it at 12 months is because it is a signal of the seriousness not only of the conviction but of the offence, and the reason they also make it clear that there should be no option of a fine because what the constitutional drafters are trying to tell us is that serious law breakers should not be lawmakers,” Ngcukaitobi argued.

MK party argument

Counsel for Zuma’s MK party, Dali Mpofu, argued the matter was essentially about the denial of a person’s right to participate in politics, and accused the IEC of wanting to disenfranchise millions of people who want to choose their leader via the newly formed MK party.

“At face value, we are dealing with the right to vote for those who support this party and former president Jacob Zuma…We find disturbingly that the attitude of the electoral commission in this matter is exactly the opposite. The attitude has been: ‘Let’s see where we can catch him … Let’s ensure he doesn’t come out alive.”

“That cannot be the attitude of a South African institution, let alone an independent institution whose job it is to ensure that our Section 19 rights (every citizen is free to make political choices) are realised,” Mpofu argued.

ANC vs MK party logo

Meanwhile, judgment was reserved last week in the African National Congress’ (ANC) trademark case against the MK party.

The ANC wants to stop the MK party from using the name and logo linked to the ANC’s armed wing uMkhonto weSizwe.

The judge said the ruling on the matter would be delivered in due course.

There were critical arguments made on the basis of urgency, including if the ANC acted swiftly enough in bringing the case to court and the jurisdiction of the matter.

