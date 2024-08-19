17-year-old behind bars after he was caught robbing man in Western Cape

The teenage boy was arrested after being seen robbing a man of his cellphone and cash.

The firearm found in the possession of the 17-year-old in the Western Cape. Picture: Supplied/Saps

A 17-year-old boy was caught red-handed while committing an armed robbery by the police’s provincial counterfeit and illicit goods unit.

The members managed to arrest the suspect after he tossed a firearm into an adjacent yard.

“The suspect faces charges of armed robbery and the unlawful possession of a firearm. He is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court once charged,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie.

Arrest of the suspect

According to police reports, on Sunday, 18 August, four young men were caught robbing a man. They took his personal belongings and money.

“The members performed crime combatting patrols in an unmarked vehicle when they witnessed how four young men halted and robbed an adult male of his cellphone and some cash,” said Pojie.

The members reacted instantly and chased the fleeing suspects on foot. The suspects split into different directions when they noticed the police members approaching

Pojie stated that the police members are actively deployed to tackle crime in hotspot areas, including Philippi East, Browns Farm, Gugulethu, Langa, and Nyanga.

15-year-old pupil arrested

Last week, police in Klipgat took a 15-year-old pupil into custody after discovering a firearm with six bullets in his possession.

The minor is expected to appear before the Ga-Rankuwa Children’s Court on Wednesday, 21 August.

“The 15-year-old minor was assessed by social workers on Thursday, 15 August 2024, and was placed under the care of his parents,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani.

Funani said police arrived at the school following a call from the principal.

He allegedly told the police that the firearm belonged to his brother, who had been missing.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the firearm was reported stolen at Mabopane, Gauteng, on 11 July 2024,” said Funani.

