Teenage girl sentenced for murder of elderly woman in Mpumalanga

The accused stabbed the 64-year-old victim multiple times and then robbed her of her personal belongings.

The Mpumalanga Division of the High Court in Middelburg on 14 August sentenced a 16-year-old teenage girl to 18 years imprisonment for the murder of 64-year-old Grace Sebothoma.

“The accused received a 10-year sentence for the robbery with aggravating circumstances,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

The court ordered that the two sentences run concurrently.

According to Mdhluli, the acting police commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major-General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi, has welcomed the hefty sentence imposed by the court.

Murder of victim

The accused stabbed the victim multiple times and then robbed her of her personal belongings in a tragic incident at Loding Village near Vaalbank in August 2023.

Mkhwanazi emphasised the clarion call for society to join hands with the police in safeguarding vulnerable populations.

“We hope this sentence will send a strong message to young people who commit crimes, which they will have to bear the consequences. Take note that one of our strategies within the SAPS is the Youth Crime Prevention Desk, which was established as a platform for young people to get together and engage in issues affecting them. We encourage young people to get involved in the fight against crime, not be perpetrators of crime,” said the General.

Teenager receives 15 years imprisonment

In a separate incident, the Sasolburg High Court in Bloemfontein recently sentenced Tshepo Lethebe to 15 years of direct imprisonment for raping a mentally-ill woman.

“The accused was arrested the same day by Sergeant Sara Maleka and attended trial until he was sentenced on 8 August 2024,” said Free State police spokesperson Sergeant Sinah Mpakane.

According to Mpakane, the victim was at her place when the accused entered her house, grabbed her then dragged her to his place. On arrival, the accused undressed the victim and raped her.

“After raping her, he fell asleep next to the victim. The victim got up, dressed, and ran away to ask for help.

“Sergeant Maleka of the Mafube Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses (FCS) Unit and prosecutor Mthetwa worked tirelessly to send a strong message to women and child abusers like Tshepo Lethebe that their behaviour will never be tolerated,” said Mpakane.

