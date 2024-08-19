‘We will find them anyway’: Police call for KZN shooting suspects to turn themselves in

Mchunu says they will be found anyway and police 'will make them account for their sins.'

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has called on the suspects in the latest shooting in KwaZulu-Natal to turn themselves in and face justice.

The minister and police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkwanazi on Monday visited Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal to pay respects to the families of the six people who were shot dead on Saturday.

According to Colonel Robert Netshiunda, three men were seated outside their rented accommodation drinking when unknown suspects arrived and opened fire at them.

The suspects proceeded to the landlord’s house, where they shot him and another man who was also inside the house.

The suspects also shot another man on the pathway.

All six victims, aged between 20 and 40, were declared dead at the scene.

The motive of the killings is unknown at this stage.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the incident and the possible whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station.

Mchunu’s plea to shooting suspects

Mchunu said although police were saddened by the shooting, there “was not much time to remain sad”. The focus is now on locating the suspects.

“We are saddened by the incidents about one man who mauled down six individuals, who just came from nowhere, with a handgun, accompanied by someone, apparently,” Mchunu told Newzroom Afrika.

“They made people lie down and shot people inside the dwelling, and those they had made to lie down.

“There was no apparent problem among them. They just came, a little bit of talk and shot them. There’s another one they shot on their way out apparently.

“We don’t have have a lot of time to be sad, we must look for the culprit. Police are appealing to the community to help trace the suspects, because we want them. Police are busy, they’re tracking the culprits and they will find them.”

Shooting suspects must surrender

Mchunu made an unusual call to the suspects to surrender to the police, as they would eventually be found.

“We are calling on the culprits, because they know we are looking for them, to come forward to the nearest police station.

“If this sounds stupid that they won’t bring themselves to justice, we are going to find them anyway and make them account for their sins.”

He also defended the shootouts between suspects and police, emphasising that officers will not retreat when confronted by gunfire.

“It will never happen that a suspect will shoot at police and police have to give themselves up. Police are always in uniform, so it’s easy to identify them. They also give you instructions on what to do because they announce their presence,” said Mchunu.

“If you don’t hand yourself over to the lawful people and choose to confront them, there will always be consequences for that.”

Investigations are ongoing.