15-year sentence for teenager who raped mentally challenged victim

Tshepo Lethebe took the woman to his house where he raped her.

Man sentenced for the rape of a mentally challenged woman. Picture: iStock

Signalling a win for Women’s Month, three years and seven months later, justice has been served for a 21-year-old mentally challenged victim who was taken from her home and raped.

The Sasolburg High Court in Bloemfontein recently sentenced Tshepo Lethebe to 15 years of direct imprisonment for raping a mentally challenged woman.

“The accused was arrested the same day by Sergeant Sara Maleka and attended trial until he was sentenced on 08 August 2024,” said Sergeant Sinah Mpakane.

Suspect raped and slept next to the victim

According to police reports the then 19-year-old suspect found the victim alone at home.

“It was discovered during [the] trial that on Sunday, 7 February 2021, the victim was at her place when the accused entered her house and without uttering a word, he grabbed her by hand and dragged her to his place,” said Mpakane.

Mpakane told The Citizen that “the suspect was not charged with abduction”.

When the victim and Lethebe arrived at his place of residence, the suspect then undressed and proceeded to rape the woman.

After committing the crime, Lethebe fell asleep next to the victim.

This gave her an opportunity to get up and dress herself before making her escape.

After fleeing from Lethebe, she “ran away to ask for help”. Lethebe was apprehended on the same day.

“Sergeant Maleka of the Mafube Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses (FCS) Unit and prosecutor Mthetwa worked tirelessly to send a strong message to women and child abusers like Tshepo Lethebe that their behaviour will never be tolerated.”

Elderly rapes minor in the Free State

In a separate incident also in Free State, the case against an 82-year-old man charged with raping a minor was postponed to 22 August.

The eight-year-old girl allegedly attends school in the area where the man lives.

When the case is heard in court again, the state is set to proceed with a formal bail application.

The suspect remains in custody while awaiting his bail application.

He was busted after the victim shared the rape incidents with her primary school friends.

“It is alleged that earlier in July, there was a school meeting which the victim attended. One of the parents told the teacher that there is a certain girl who tells others how she normally goes to the suspect’s house and sleeps with him,” said Mpakane.

The case was reported to the authorities leading to the subsequent arrest of the suspect.

“The case was referred to the Jacobsdal Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.”

