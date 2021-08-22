Crime
Crime
Cheryl Kahla
Deputy news editor
1 minute read
22 Aug 2021
9:34 am

PICS: Westside FM presenter held at gunpoint after show

Cheryl Kahla

A presenter was wrapping up his show when five armed men forced their way onto the premises

Photo: Westside FM

Westside FM in the West Rand was robbed on Sunday morning, and a presenter held at gunpoint by five armed men seconds before he finished his show.

The presenter was wrapping up his show and playing music when the robbers forced their way onto the premises by removing a metal sheet covering the door.

Westside FM robbed

“Westside FM has been robbed again. Five armed men entered our premises in the early hours of today [and] held the presenter at gunpoint”, the station’s chief executive officer Goodhope Ledwaba said.

Ledwaba explained a metal sheet was fitted to the door after the looting spree back in July when the station’s windows were damaged.

westside fm robbed
Photo: Westside FM

He said the mall made arrangements for the window panes to be installed later this week.

“They removed those because we are still waiting for the mall to put windows. They had taken measurements, they were supposed to be putting the new glasses this coming week, so they entered from there”.

The robbers held the presenter at gunpoint before leaving with all the computers.

westside fm robbed
Photo: Westside FM

Looted in July

Ledwaba said the station was still recovering from the recent unrest in South Africa, when looters made off with all the studio’s equipment back in July.

“We appeal to our community to help bring these criminals to book.”

Authorities were called out to the scene and will launch an investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the station’s management 084-564-6620

ALSO READ: Manenberg’s alleged serial cat killer arrested

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

MULTIMEDIA

WATCH: SA lion glares at a nature guide - with only mesh between them
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

POLITICS

New North West premier is likely to have more than 99 problems
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

NEWS

Former SSA boss probed for 'suspicious transactions' totalling R112m
22 hours ago
22 hours ago

PROTESTS

Security forces on high alert amid threats of another national shutdown
24 hours ago
24 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

MULTIMEDIA

WATCH: SA lion glares at a nature guide - with only mesh between them
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

POLITICS

New North West premier is likely to have more than 99 problems
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

NEWS

Former SSA boss probed for 'suspicious transactions' totalling R112m
22 hours ago
22 hours ago

PROTESTS

Security forces on high alert amid threats of another national shutdown
24 hours ago
24 hours ago