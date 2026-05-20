From Amapiano to Omagoqa: Björk’s viral DJ set shines a light on South African music

Clips of Björk playing South African music during a recent DJ set have gone viral, delighting local fans and opening up a broader conversation about niche music genres.

Icelandic artist Björk was trending in South Africa this week primarily due to viral clips from one of her recent DJ sets.

The clips, originally posted on TikTok and later shared on X, showed her playing traditional and contemporary South African music. The videos were met with excitement, surprise and broader discussions, as many were impressed and amused by her selection.

Several posts in reaction to the clips noted her “deep cuts” into local sounds and referenced her long-standing interest in South African music. It is not widely known that she mentioned listening to Busi Mhlongo years ago.

Lekompo to the world

The phrase “deep cuts” matters in this context because Björk wasn’t just playing random South African music. She mixed a range of South African electronic, traditional and fusion genres, blending them in her eclectic style.

The first is Manyalo, a genre of Pedi traditional music, often mentioned in the same breath as Lekompo and Shangaan Electro. While Shangaan Electro is a percussive, charming and dancefloor-oriented fusion genre that mixes traditional Shangaan sounds with electronic beats, pioneered in the 2000s-2010s, Manyalo is viewed more as wedding-celebratory music of the Bapedi (Northern Sotho) people in Limpopo. Manyalo is usually upbeat, rhythmic and vocal-driven, with cultural significance for the celebratory events it’s often linked with.

Online conversation about these genres also noted that it is not to be confused with Xigaza. A high-energy electronic/electronic-dance style associated with Shangaan and Tsonga music from Limpopo and Mpumalanga, known for its fast beats and dance appeal.

Another sub-genre discussed in relation to viral videos is Omagoqa, a new-wave gqom style characterised by experimental, bass-heavy gqom influences. Björk has played this sub-genre in previous DJ sets.

just found another clip of björk’s recent dj set, now why is she playing Pedi traditional music (manyalo)????? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oTHjyhIoyJ — Aux Alaio (@AuxAlaio) May 19, 2026

She has also notably included Amapiano in her sets. This hugely popular South African house genre is now a staple in global club scenes.

Cultural crossover

Björk’s sets showcase her curiosity about global sounds. She has stamped her signature on blending traditional folk elements with modern club-electronic production. She has also featured African and Ugandan influences elsewhere. Her previous playlists and mixes have included South African artists like The Joy.