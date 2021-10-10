Police seize counterfeit cigarettes worth R6.6m in Vereeniging, nine suspects arrested

Citizen reporter

Nine suspects were arrested in Kliprivier, Vereeniging on Saturday after police seized counterfeit cigarettes worth R6.6 million.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello, the suspects were arrested after police were tipped off about suspicious activities happening at a plot in Kliprivier.

“Upon the arrival at the said premises, nine suspects were found offloading counterfeit cigarettes from a big truck into smaller trucks. The value of the cigarettes is estimated at a street value of approximately R6.6 million,” Sello said in a statement on Sunday.

Sello said the case would be handed to the Hawks for further investigation.

Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, commended Kliprivier police for their swift response and also thanked the public for their continuous support in the fight against crime.

“Community members are urged to continue giving tipoffs to the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or on MySAPSApp which can be downloaded on any smartphone.”