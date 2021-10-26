Ipid probing after CCTV shows cops shooting women with rubber bullets

Narissa Subramoney

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating three Tshwane-based police officers after they allegedly attacked four women who refused to go on a ride-along in Delft, Western Cape.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said the women were sitting outside their home in the evening when the officers arrived outside.

“They were just sitting, having a discussion; it wasn’t curfew or anything. The officers got out of the vehicle and asked if they [the women] wanted to go on a ride with them,” explained Langa.

The women refused and asked the officers to leave.

Three Pretoria-based National Intervention Unit police officers attack four women because they allegedly refused to accompany them on a joyride. pic.twitter.com/UQOj0QlLN4— Narissa Subramoney (@NarissaS3) October 26, 2021

CCTV footage in front of their home in Leiden, Delft, shows the officers getting out of a plain white bakkie. The officers, dressed in South African Police Service (Saps) uniforms violently grabbed one of the women, while another was shot with a rubber bullet.

The women can be seen scrambling to get out of the officer’s way and into the safety of their homes.

The officer picked up the bullet casing before returning to the vehicle.

“The police officers identified in the CCTV footage were arrested and detained. They appeared on Tuesday at the Bellville Magistrates Court on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and common assault,” said Langa.