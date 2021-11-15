Police stumped by ‘assassination’ of Drip Footwear boss

Rorisang Kgosana

In a country that records nearly 60 murders a day and has a low rate of prosecution, the Ndlanzi family has joined those awaiting justice after the apparent assassination of Drip Footwear managing director Glenda Ndlanzi.

On arriving home from work, while waiting for her helper to open the gate just before 6pm on 18 October, Ndlanzi was ambushed by three armed men in what neighbours said was a white VW Polo. Penny, her younger sister who lived with Ndlanzi in Wierda Park, Centurion, said the men opened fire through Ndlanzi’s car window.

After receiving a call that Ndlanzi was “hurt”, Penny said she rushed home, only to find a crime scene. “I found the car she was driving crashed into a wall.

“After being shot, she tried to drive off but unfortunately drove into the wall of our house.

“The car was damaged and I found her lying over on the passenger seat.

“Paramedics and cops were there.

“I drove through that crime scene tape because I wanted to take her to the hospital.

“I had faith and hoped she would be fine … but it was too late. It was already done,” said Penny.

There are no suspects.

According to Penny, Ndlanzi was often indoors, did not have friends, nor a love-life. She was the glue in the family; a staunch Christian, she had a close relationship with her mother. Since then, the family has been living in fear.

“This was an assassination.

“She was not even driving her own car that day, so how could they have known that this is the person they are looking for.

“She was clearly targeted – or maybe it was me they wanted. We are scared,” Penny said.

Murder remains one of the leading crimes in South Africa. SA Police Service statistics show that 5 760 people were killed between April and June this year – a huge 66.2% increase over the same period last year. Compared to the same period in 2019, the number had increased by 362.

According to the Institute for Security Studies, the police’s ability to solve crime has decreased by 38% since the 2011-12 financial year. During the 2019-20 financial year, investigators were only able to solve 19 out of every 100 murders.

Ndlanzi’s murder is unsolved; late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa’s suspected murderers were arrested seven years later and the killers of fitness trainer Lawrence Masinge are still at large after he was shot dead during an online fitness class.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said: “Police are still searching for the suspects in the Ndlanzi killing and are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in apprehending the suspects to call Warrant Officer Pillay on 082-335-2479, or call the nearest police station.”

