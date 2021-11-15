Police shoot man in guesthouse standoff

Narissa Subramoney

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is probing a case where a police officer shot a guest at the Misty Hills lodge in Muldersdrift on Saturday night

A video of the incident which has been widely circulated on social media shows the naked man arguing with police.

It’s understood the man, later seen in tight blue boxer briefs, was fighting with staff at the lodge.

The manager had requested the guest to leave the establishment and promised to refund him, but he refused.

Lodge security officers and the manager followed the irate man to his room and again requested that he leave, but it only made him more aggressive.

Police officers were then called out to assist when a standoff ensued.

The man, seen in the video leaving the camera’s view, had gone to his room get his own firearm from the drawer.

Ipid is investigating a police officer that opened fire on an unruly guest at the Misty Hills Lodge in Muldersdrift. The lodge had asked the guest to leave and he refused. Police were called to assist. The irate man disarmed a cop before he was shot. @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/FUhIpAyuLz— Narissa Subramoney (@NarissaS3) November 15, 2021

“Now you are playing dangerous,” said one of the officers as she took out her gun.

The man aggressively retaliated, saying:”Who’s playing dangerous? You fucking coward!”

He then cocked the gun, causing a bullet to hit the ground.

The woman heard in the background admonishing the police is believed to be his wife.

“We’re supposed to feel safe with the police,” she says.

“The problem is I know how to use this fucking thing,” said the man who was pacing up and down the room.

The man then managed to disarm one of the police officers and began to provoke the officer.

The police were calm and unresponsive until the point when he disarmed the cop and demanded that police shoot him.

By that time, the man had two firearms in his possession.

During the standoff, the man taunted police to shoot him, when one of the police officers pulled out his service pistol and shot the man once in the head.

The man was taken to hospital under police guard.