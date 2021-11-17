Probe underway after Joburg primary school girl kidnapped

Citizen Reporter

Police are currently investigating what looks to be a kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl at EP Baumann Primary School.

The alleged kidnapping took place on Wednesday morning outside the Mayfair, just outside of the Johannesburg CBD, school gates at gunpoint, while the Grade 5 pupil was waiting in line to be sanitised and screened.

Three armed men, driving a silver or white Toyota Yaris, registration number JS 62 CS GP, allegedly perpetrated the crime.

The incident is “deeply concerning”, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.

Police are currently investigating the case, and the department’s psycho-social unit is at the school to provide counselling to fellow pupils and staff at the school.

In the meantime, the Gauteng department of education has pleaded with anyone who has more information to contact the police.

“We are pleading with any member of the public who may have witnessed the abduction or knows anything about this incident to approach relevant law enforcement agencies.

“We condemn the actions of the criminal elements who prey on young learners and our prayers are with the family and friends of the young learner.”

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.