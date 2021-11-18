SANDF says probe into soldiers implicated in border smuggling ‘almost done’

Citizen Reporter

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says the investigation into its members being involved in border smuggling is “almost at the finish line”.

This after Carte Blanche implicated soldiers in corruption and bribery at the South African/Zimbabwean border on Sunday.

The SANDF has since “strongly condemned” the criminal activities and said no act of ill-discipline would go unpunished.

“Members of the SANDF are expected to conduct themselves with the necessary decorum and discipline at all times. The Chief of the SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya and members of the military command council reiterate and remind all members of the SANDF that no ill-discipline or criminality will be tolerated,” said the SANDF in a statement following the expose.

In an interview with eNCA on Thursday, the SANDF’s Andries Mokoena Mahapa said an investigation into the allegations was “almost at the finish line”, following which members will appear “through our legal system” and be dealt with accordingly should they be found guilty.

“The SANDF is quite embarrassed, we are very embarrassed that we have seen on Carte Blanche the expose of our own members getting involved in bribery and corruption. It’s very unbecoming for them to find themselves in a situation like that. We are very ashamed of that,” said Mahapa.

“We are looking into that matter very seriously, it unlike our members to conduct themselves like that. There is a process underway to make sure that those individuals get the punishment that fits the crime. The investigation is underway, I think we are almost on the finish line to take those members through our legal system so that they can appear and be dealt with accordingly.”

Mahapa said this wasn’t the first time SANDF members were found in a similar situation.

In September, nine soldiers were arrested and have now been taken “out of the system”, said Mahapa.