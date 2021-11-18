Man charged with possession of signal jammer, SAPS and Metro police uniforms

Citizen Reporter

An Ivory Park man has been arrested and charged with possession of a signal jammer, SAPS and Metro police uniforms, and unlicensed ammunition.

This after the Johannesburg North Crime Intelligence on Wednesday dispatched information to Highway Patrol members about a suspect who was in possession of police uniform and allegedly involved in truck hijackings in and around Gauteng.

“The team members, who were on rest days convened and heeded to Ivory Park Ext 13 in Ekurhuleni District. During the raid, the members recovered SAPS and Tshwane Metro Police uniforms, three AK47 rifle magazines, two R1 rifle magazines, one pistol magazine and over 100 rounds of ammunition as well as a signal jammer,” said Colonel Dimakatso Sello.

“Upon preliminary profiling of the suspect, it was discovered that he is currently on bail for impersonating a police officer, attempted truck hijacking, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. He was previously arrested while wearing Metro Police uniform trying to hijack a courier truck in Mooinooi, North West Province.”

The man was arrested and charged with possession of a signal jammer, possession of SAPS and Metro police uniforms, possession of unlicensed ammunition.

The Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng Lieutenant General Elias has welcomed the arrest. Picture: SAPS

According to Colonel Sello, in the recent weeks, the South African Police Service in Gauteng has launched a manhunt for blue light robbers and people that use police uniform to commit robberies in the province.

Sello said over 50 accused people had been arrested since March 2021, for charges ranging from impersonating a police officer, possession of police uniform and equipment, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as for hijacking vehicles and truck.

“We have declared to the inhabitants of Gauteng during the launch of Safer Festive Season operations that together with our partners, we will tighten the operating space for criminals,” said Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng Lieutenant General Elias.

“Trio crimes that include hijackings are violent in nature and we have to reduce them drastically. We are starting to see successes due to more vehicles on our highways, thanks to the Gauteng Government’s recent donation of high performance vehicles.”