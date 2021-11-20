Jason Rohde loses yet another appeal

Citizen Reporter

Convicted killer Jason Rohde has lost yet another appeal.

EWN reports that the Western Cape High Court dismissed another one of Rohde’s attempts to appeal his conviction earlier this week.

Although he has previously appealed his conviction and sentencing, this time, he focused on the extension of his bail.

Following news of her death after she was found dead by Rohde, he claimed his wife Susan had killed herself after being unhappy in their marriage.



He found her in their Spier hotel bathroom with a hair ironing chord around her neck and tied around a towel hook behind the bathroom door.

In light of mounting evidence against him, including the fact that he was heard saying “I want you gone now, and I don’t care about the consequences,” to her prior to her death, the courts dismissed his version of events.

EWN further reports that Rohde handed himself in at the Stellenbosch police station on Saturday morning after he was denied an extension to his bail conditions.

“It’s expected authorities will soon transport him to Drakenstein Prison where he’ll begin serving his 15-year sentence.”



Rohde doesn’t seem to have given up the fight, however, as his matter is set to be heard at the Constitutional Court. He will wait behind bars until the matter is concluded.



The former African head of the property group Sotheby’s International Realty captured headlines five years ago when his wife’s death first made headlines.

In February 2019, Rohde was sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Western Cape High Court over the July 2016 murder.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe convicted Rohde on two counts, namely murder and defeating the ends of justice for rearranging the crime scene at their hotel room in an attempt to make it look like Susan had taken her own life.

Earlier this year, the SCA dismissed Rohde’s appeal against his conviction for murder, but reduced his five-year jail sentence for defeating the ends of justice to three years.

This was after the court found the Western Cape High Court had erred in finding that Susan had been smothered and assaulted by her husband.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho