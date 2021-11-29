Bullet-riddled bodies of seven people found in Germiston

Citizen Reporter

Police have found bullet-riddled bodies of seven people in the Makause informal settlement in Germiston, Ekurhuleni.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubele, the incident is suspected to have happened in the early hours of Monday morning.

While the motive of the shooting is currently unknown, Makhubele told Newzroom Afrika some community members may know what happened but are too afraid to speak out.

“We don’t have any idea as to what actually transpired. We got a call from community members who reported that there was a shooting around the area. Seven bodies were found,” said the police spokesperson.

Police have launched a manhunt as investigations continue.

In another incident in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, two robbery suspects were fatally wounded during a shootout with police on Monday.

“According to the report, the members received information about a group of men who look suspicious and responded swiftly. Upon arrival they parked their vehicle a little further from the filling station and walked on foot to the scene. The suspects noticed the members and fired shots at them. The police retaliated and a shootout ensued, where two of the suspects were fatally wounded and a police vehicle damaged in the process,” said Brigadier Selvy Mohlala in a statement.

“The other suspects proceed to bomb the drop safe and took an undisclosed amount of cash and robbed the staff of their cellphones as well. They also broke into a bottle store and stole alcohol as well as hijacked a Hyundai truck and fled the scene in three other different vehicles, a Toyota double cab bakkie, a white Isuzu double cab bakkie as well as a cream white VW Polo.”

Police managed to recover the hijacked truck as well as the stolen alcohol. Cases of attempted murder, business robbery as well as Contravention of the Explosives Act are being investigated.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela has applauded the swift response by police.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched also for the suspects.

Police have requested anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects to immediately contact Captain Jerry Ubisi on 0726245133 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MYSAPS app. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde