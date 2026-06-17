Jub Jub freed on R5 000 bail after urgent court bid

He was arrested after he allegedly confronted an e-hailing driver of being involved in a romantic relationship with his girlfriend.

TV presenter and rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has been granted bail of R5 000 after launching an urgent application on the eve of his first court appearance.

Maarohanye made the application in the Germiston Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 16 June 2026.

Petition

The 45-year-old personality was arrested on the East Rand on Sunday, after allegedly kidnapping and firing shots at an e‑hailing driver during a dispute linked to his girlfriend.

Maarohanye petitioned the high court in Johannesburg on an urgent basis, arguing delays in his court appearance.

He was initially expected in court on Monday, but police announced that he would appear only on Wednesday, without providing any reason for the change.

Bail

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said they have taken note of Maarohanye’s release on bail.

“On 16 June 2026, the High Court granted the application and ordered his release on bail of R5 000. The matter was postponed to 22 June 2026 in the Germiston Magistrates’ Court for further investigation.”

Previous charges

In July 2024, the NPA withdrew all charges against Maarohanye relating to his girlfriend.

Maarohanye was facing 13 charges, including rape, attempted murder and assault relating to his ex-girlfriend, actress Amanda du-Pont, and other women, that allegedly occurred between 2006 and 2009. Du-Pont laid rape charges against Maarohanye in February 2022.

Allegations

After speaking out on social media, three other women came forward with similar allegations. Subsequently, a warrant of arrest was issued, and Maarohanye handed himself to the authorities and appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, where he was released on R10 000 bail.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the office of the DPP concluded that there are no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution.

“As a result, the sensible thing to do was to withdraw the charges of rape, attempted murder and assault against Maarohanye,” said Mjonondwane.