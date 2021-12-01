Cocaine worth R240m found stashed in shipping container at Durban Harbour

Citizen Reporter

A massive cocaine stash was recently recovered by the Hawks’ Directorate for Priority Crime investigation’s (Hawks) Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, thanks to a juicy tip-off.

The Hawks said in a statement on Tuesday night the team received information regarding an MSC vessel travelling from South America to South Africa.

The vessel was transporting containers of wooden floorboards concealing cocaine.

When the vessel arrived at the Durban Harbour last Thursday, it was immediately searched.

Large black sports bags were hidden between the floorboards, containing bricks of cocaine.

The stash weighed 600kg, with an estimated street value of R240 million.

Investigations are ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this stage.

“With the cargo safely in good hands, we shall now be focussing on the perpetrators, Hawks national head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya said.

Last month, 541kg of cocaine, with a street value of R200 million was stolen from Hawks offices in Port Shepstone. No arrests have been made yet.

