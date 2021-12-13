Six killed in ‘gruesome’ shooting in KZN

Gareth Cotterell

Six people were killed when an unknown gunman entered a house in Folweni, KwaZulu-Natal, and opened fire.

One person survived the shooting in Mngadi Road on Sunday night.

“Police were only alerted by members of the community [on Monday] morning and discovered the gruesome scene,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

The bodies of four men and two women, aged between 26 and 32, were found inside the house with multiple gunshot wounds.

“They were all declared dead at the scene,” said Naicker.

A 27-year-old woman, who was still alive when the police arrived, was taken to hospital.

ALSO READ: Man gunned down in Sandton identified as on-duty police officer

“Whilst we are still investigating the motive behind the killing, we suspect that it may be related to criminality in the area. We are appealing to the community to come forward with information that will assist in identifying those behind the killings,” said Naicker.

Naicker said KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has condemned the murders.

Charges of murder and attempted murder are being investigated by the Provincial Investigative Unit.

Business robbers caught

In a separate incident in the province, two men were arrested after they robbed a business on Margaret Street in Ixopo on Sunday afternoon.

The two men, wielding knives, entered the premises and demanded cash. The suspects were then joined by another three men. They took cash and fled the scene on foot.

“Ixopo police were alerted of the robbery and they responded swiftly. The suspects were spotted on the R612 and they fled into the bushes,” said Police Spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

After giving chase, police officers were able to arrest two suspects aged 27 and 29.

NOW READ: Northern Cape cop kills wife then commits suicide, ‘lover’ in hospital