Covid-positive quarantine escapees on the run after SA deportation

Police in Zimbabwe are on the hunt for 12 Covid-positive inmates deported from South Africa earlier this week, after they escaped quarantine.

Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the incident in a statement, saying the escape took place at the Beitbridge Border Quarantine Centre on Friday.

The 12 inmates were being held as per Covid-19 health protocols, but escaped “in unclear circumstances”, national spokesperson Paul Nyathi said.

The suspects range from 19 to 44 years of age.

“Members of the public, including relatives of the escapees are urged to report these potential Covid-19 super-spreader suspects to the National Complaints Desk number 0242 703 631 or WhatsApp number 0712 800 197 and any nearest Police Station,” Nyathi continued.

According to Zimbabwe’s ministry of health, 2,106 new Covid-19 cases were recorded on Saturday, as well as three deaths.

Over four million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Zimbabwe, with around 20.5% of the population having been fully vaccinated.

On Saturday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said positive new cases in South Africa stood at 28.8%. 215 people were admitted to hospital over the past 24 hours, and 48 Covid-related deaths were recorded.

