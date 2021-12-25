Seven killed in Christmas morning family massacre in Limpopo

CNS Reporter

A man has been arrested for the murder of seven family members at around 00:30 on Christmas morning.

In a statement, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the victims were allegedly killed by another family member at Jimmy Jones village in the Vhembe district of Limpopo.

The suspect allegedly shot his victims following a family squabble.

“The deceased are four children and three adults, including a heavily pregnant woman. The names of the deceased will be released later as investigations are still unfolding. The suspect was later arrested after he handed himself over to the police in Thohoyandou,” Mojapelo explained.

The firearm that was reportedly used in the shooting was also seized.

Also Read: Vlakfontein family murder case postponed

“The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage but a family feud cannot be ruled out,” Mojapelo concluded.

Limpopo Social Development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale has condemned the murder and reiterated her call for people who have challenges in their families, to approach social workers for immediate intervention.

“It is very saddening to hear about this incident on Christmas Day. This is a time for families to live in peace and harmony. We are urging people who are having challenges in their families to talk to our social workers who will, among other things, activate our family preservation programme.

“We have dispatched social workers to the area for them to start with the provision of psychosocial support to those who have been affected by this incident,” she said.

The MEC called on the court not to grant bail to the suspect who handed himself over to the police and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.