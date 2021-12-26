Police release identities of Limpopo Christmas massacre victims

Citizen Reporter

South Africans woke up to the gruesome news of a bloody shooting on Christmas morning.

Seven people’s lives ended tragically after they were shot dead at Jimmy Jones Village in the Vhembe district of Limpopo by another family member.

Four children and three adults, including a heavily pregnant woman were amongst the deceased.

According to a report, Limpopo police have since released the identities of the seven family members:

Mpho Donald Ndou, 33

Ndivhuwo Douglas Ndou, 33

Portia Mabasa, 37 who was identified as Ndivhuwo’s wife

Rendani Winnus Ndou, a 12-year-old boy

Wanga Ndou, the 1-year-old daughter of Ndivhuwo

Ronewa Ndou, a 4-year-old boy

Dakalo Makondo Ndou, an 8-year-old girl who died on her way to the hospital

The 52-year-old shooter handed himself over to the police in Thohoyandou on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo have also since confirmed that an ongoing family feud led to the tragic incident.

Seven counts of murder have been opened against the suspect who will appear in court on Tuesday.

The Social Development Department in Limpopo on Sunday morning said that the suspect should not be granted bail.