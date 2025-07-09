‘Boer Soek ‘n Vrou’: New crop of farmers and Reandi Grey behind the wheel – What to know

Actress Reandi Grey gets behind the wheel of the 'Boer Soek 'n Vrou' Hilux bakkie as brand new presenter of the popular reality dating series.

The 17th season of ‘Boer Soek ‘n Vrou’ starts next month with Reandi Grey as presenter. Pictures: Supplied

The 2025 season of kykNET’s reality dating series Boer Soek ‘n Vrou kicks off on 7 August with a “fresh crop” of farmers and actress Reandi Grey as the new presenter.

“For years, it was like my industry bucket list – what I wanted to do,” Reandi – who grew up on a farm – enthused about her first presenter role.

The Diepe Waters actress follows in the footsteps of Marciel Hopkins, who played Cupid for the past four years, covering thousands of kilometres in her mission to hook farmers up with a city girl.

Reandi Grey and Marciel Hopkins. Picture: Supplied

Reandi Grey joins ‘Boer Soek ‘n Vrou’ as presenter No 7

Reandi is the seventh Boer Soek ‘n Vrou presenter after Elma Postma, Angelique Gerber, Nadia Beukes, Minki van der Westhuizen, Leah van Niekerk and, of course, Marciel.

The actress won the hearts of viewers as Esti Fouche in the iconic soapie 7de Laan before joining the cast of Diepe Waters as Anja in 2022.

She has also appeared on Legacy and recently launched her own clothing line, Grey Creations.

‘Boer Soek ‘n Vrou’: Free State farmers rules the roost

Following the same format as before, the latest edition of Boer Soek ‘n Vrou, which has been a massive success in Mzansi since its 2007 debut, will largely focus on the five farmers who received the most entries.

This year’s hopeful participants range in age from 26 to 56.

The 10 chosen farmers represent six provinces, with the Free State taking the lead with three eligible bachelors in the running.

‘Salt-of-the-earth people’

Actress Reandi Grey will be the host and presenter of ‘Boer Soek ‘n Vrou’ S17. Picture: Supplied

Reandi teased that, with a new director on board, fans should expect some surprises along the way.

“All the farmers who have enrolled are also people I will want to keep close to me for the rest of my life,” she added.

“They are exceptional salt-of-the-earth people who deserve love – and I feel honoured to be part of it.

“It’s a role I wish for anyone in their life, because being part of a love story – whether it is that of someone else or your own – is very special and necessary.”

‘Boer Soek ‘n Vrou’: Meet the 2025 farmers…

Nicolaas, 37, sheep and seed farmer from Bredasdorp, Western Cape

Rudi H, 56, goat farmer of Windsorton, Northern Cape

Lourie, 26, cattle farmer from Freeburg, Northwest

Evert, 38, macadamia, citrus and wild farmer from Tshipise, Limpopo

Willie, 26, macadamia and wild farmer from Badland, Mpumalanga

Reinier, 29, sowing, cattle and sheep farmer from Frankfort, Free State

Ruan, 30, sheep, cattle and seed farmer from Tweespruit, Free State

Christof, 38, turksvy and salt farmer from Petrusburg, Free State

Pieter, 29, sheep farmer from Richmond, Northern Cape