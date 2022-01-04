Father appears in court for allegedly murdering his 10-month-old baby

Lethabo Malatsi

A 34-year-old man appeared before the Coligny Magistrate’s Court on Monday for the alleged murder of his 10-month-old son.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the suspect, Klaas Kagsi, attended a party with his girlfriend on Saturday night at Tlhabolong Location, Coligny.

Funani said Kagsi reportedly took his son to his aunt’s house in Extension 3. He later returned to the party and handed the blankets used to cover the baby to the mother.

At the end of the night, the couple went back to Kagsi’s house.

The next morning, neighbours contacted Kagsi’s girlfriend and told her about a baby’s body they had found behind their shack.

“The police were ultimately called and discovered that the baby was severely assaulted and had bruises on the body,” said Funani.

North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, said he was dismayed by the crime. It is the second incident where a baby has been found dead in the province recently.

Another baby was found dead on the N12 road in Stilfontein, near Klerksdorp, on New Year’s Day.

