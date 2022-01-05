Girl kidnapped outside Mayfair school found alive after two months

Citizen Reporter

The 11-year-old schoolgirl who was kidnapped outside her school in Mayfair, Johannesburg, in November has been found.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that the girl had been found but said police would only release a statement later in the day.

It is unknown at this stage where the girl was found or if anyone has been arrested for the kidnapping.

The girl was kidnapped outside the school gates of the EP Baumann Primary School. According to an eyewitness, two armed men pulled up in a Toyota Yaris as the pupils were lining up outside the school to be screened and sanitised.

Soon after the kidnapping, the girl’s mother received a phone call, warning her to contact authorities.

The eyewitness said the kidnappers seemed to know their target because they called their girl by her name.

Kidnappings on the rise

South Africa has seen a sharp increase in kidnappings over the past two years.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, while releasing the second quarter crime statistics in November, confirmed 2,000 kidnappings had been reported in South Africa between July and September 2021.

He said officials analysed a sample of 620 cases. In that sample 52 kidnappings were ransom-related, while seven involved human-trafficking.

Kidnappings by province

The data suggests most kidnappings happened in Gauteng – 796 between July and September 2021, compared to 471 during the same period in 2020.

During the 2021 Q2 period:

796 people were kidnapped in Gauteng,

407 in KwaZulu-Natal,

219 in the Western Cape,

171 in Mpumalanga,

130 in the Eastern Cape,

128 in North West,

74 in the Free State,

64 in Limpopo,

11 in the Northern Cape.

