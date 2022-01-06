Goodwood community helps Prasa security team apprehend cable theft suspects

Citizen Reporter

The Goodwood community in the Western Cape came to the aid of the Prasa security personnel and successfully apprehended a cable theft suspect on Thursday.



According to Metrorail spokesperson Nana Zenani, the Prasa Security Personnel driving along the N1 from Belville to Cape Town opposite Monte Vista, noticed a suspect pulling electrical cables next to an informal settlement.



“The Security team stopped on the side of the road and approached the suspect. The suspect proceeded to dump the cable in attempt to get rid of the evidence and ran away crossing over N1 freeway. The Security team proceeded to investigate the scene of the crime and found an additional four more suspects in the act of illegally digging and pulling Metrorail cables from the ground,” said Zenani in a statement.

“One of the suspects jumped the wall and fled while the other three suspects were caught. The three detained suspects were found with a 5 metres cable and digging tools.”



While the security team was awaiting back-up from the team deployed at Monte Vista, they received word that the Goodwood Neighborhood Watch and Byers Security (a private company) had apprehended the one suspect who had previously escaped.



The Prasa security team found the members of the Goodwood Neighbourhood watch already at the police station with the suspect unharmed. Four suspects were taken to the Goodwood Police Station.



“Metrorail manages passenger rail on behalf of the people of the Western Cape. They pay for and own the service through their hard-earned taxes and therefore we must as Metrorail deliver a quality service. Our efforts however are being destroyed daily by the senseless attack not only on our electrical lines and infrastructure, but all users of high voltage electricity such as Transnet and the City of Cape Town,” said Richard Walker, Regional Manager Metrorail Western Cape.



“Although the joint arrests and apprehensions were not planned, it worked perfectly. The criminals learnt a big lesson that Prasa Security, Railway Police, Private Security and most especially, our Neighbourhood Watch groups and communities will not allow the senseless destruction and criminality against rail infrastructure. That the rule of law and order will prevail.”

