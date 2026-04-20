Copper cable theft: Six arrested after police recover cables worth over R14 000

Four suspects were arrested after police received a tip-off, while the other two were arrested during a stop-and-search operation conducted over the weekend.

Six suspects have been arrested in two separate incidents that took place over the weekend after police discovered large quantities of copper cables in their possession.

Four of the suspects were arrested along the R30 road in Bothaville, Free State, after the South African Police Service (Saps) found large amounts of copper cable and counterfeit goods in their vehicle.

In another incident in Limpopo, authorities apprehended two male suspects during a stop-and-search operation.

Copper cable theft

It is alleged that on Friday, 17 April, police in Bothaville received information about a vehicle involved in copper cable theft in various policing precincts.

The vehicle matching the description was spotted and stopped on the R30 road near the traffic department. Following a search of the vehicle, police found burnt copper cables and counterfeit goods.

The four suspects, aged between 33 and 48, were arrested for possession of copper cable and counterfeit goods.

Saps seized 124kg of copper cables with an estimated value of R11 160, a Ford Ranger and possible counterfeit goods for further investigation. The four suspects are expected to appear in the Bothaville Magistrate’s Court soon.

28 copper rolls

In another incident over the weekend, two men carrying a red bag were stopped during a stop-and-search operation conducted by police officers.

Inside the red bag, police discovered 28 rolls of copper cable. The estimated street value of the cables amounted to R3 500.

Based on police reports, the two suspects, aged 65 and 42, could not provide proof of ownership and were arrested and detained at Northam Police Station.

Collaborative efforts

The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, said that the stop-and-search operations conducted by Saps and other task force teams are “bearing fruit and creating a crime-free environment”.

“The importance of collaboration in fighting crime in the province cannot be overemphasised.”

This was after collaborations with the Waterberg Task Team, the Northam Crime Prevention Unit, Northam Rural Safety, Northam Y Cops, and Amandelbult Protection Services, which aided in the apprehension of the two male suspects involved in the alleged copper cable theft.

“The role of various stakeholders is equally important, and it serves as a force multiplier in our quest to fight crime.”

“This is bearing fruit and creating a crime-free environment,” Hadebe concluded.

Both suspects are set to appear before the local Magistrate’s Court soon and face charges of possession of suspected stolen property.