Failed Brakpan CIT heist leaves one dead as suspects sought

Citizen Reporter

Suspects involved in a failed Brakpan cash-in-transit (CIT) heist that took place on Friday afternoon are being searched for by police, after a man was killed and others injured.

According to police, a G4S cash van was travelling near Carnival City when a Mercedes Benz sedan rammed it from behind.

This caused the van to roll onto another vehicle in which a man, his wife and their children were travelling.

The rollover resulted in the man dying, and his wife and children injured. Security guards travelling in the G4S van were also injured.

Two cartridges were found at the scene, but no money or firearms were stolen in the incident.

Police said the suspects were travelling in three separate vehicles, an Audi, a VW Gold and a Mercedes Benz, the latter of which was reported stolen in Jeppe, Johannesburg in December last year. It was found abandoned at the scene.

Cases of attempted CIT heist and culpable homicide have been opened, and investigations are continuing.