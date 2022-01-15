FS police foil murder plot aimed at correctional services officers

Citizen Reporter

Mangaung Metro Tactical Response Team (TRT) foiled a murder plot when they arrested a 55-year-old warrant officer employed at the Medium Prison near Bloemfontein.

The arrest comes after an intelligence-driven operation that was executed by the Crime Intelligence Unit and the commander at TRT.

The team had identified a target that had been planning to execute a multitude of criminal acts including:

Hold Correctional Service officers hostage;

Escape from prison using a Vehicle as described;

Illegally cross the border to perform rituals by a traditional healer and

A plot to murder another Correctional Officer’s wife and daughter.

TRT members pounced on the target at about 6pm on Friday evening.

“The identified target who was wearing khaki short pants and scotch khaki shirt was halted while walking on foot in Bloemside Phase 4,” said Mangaung Metro’s Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane.

“He was carrying a yellow plastic in his hand. The team leader asked for permission to search the target and he agreed.”

An undisclosed amount of money was found in his pocket. The police then searched the yellow plastic bags and found two packaged parcels wrapped in black plastic.

The first package was opened to reveal ten wrapped dagga parcels.

Picture – Supplied

In the second package, police found three 9 mm live rounds, loose tobacco, and another pink plastic bag containing a firearm without a magazine, and a handwritten conspiracy note.

The note contents indicated plans to carry out the various crimes.

The 55-year-old suspect was then arrested and taken to Bloemspruit Police Station where a docket of possession of drugs, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and conspiracy to commit multiple offences – including attempted murder – was opened.

The suspect will appear in Bloemfontein Magistrate Court on Monday, 17 January 2022.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: Family stabbed to death in brutal Free State farm murder