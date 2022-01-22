Police officer gets 23 years in jail for murder of ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend

Gareth Cotterell

A police officer was on Friday sentenced to 23 years in prison after he was found guilty on Thursday for killing his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend.

Constable Irvin Malinga, of Pienaar police station in Mpumalanga, was sentenced at the Mpumalanga High Court in Nelspruit.

Malinga was accused of firing shots at his ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend and her brother. He was found guilty on Thursday for the murder of his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend. He was also found guilty for the attempted murder of her brother.

The police officer visited his ex-girlfriend’s house on 29 December 2019 and shot at his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend after finding them in a car together.

“The accused fired shots at them and the woman got out of the car and ran towards two of her family members, who were sitting inside the yard, for cover,” said Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Grace Langa.

Malinga then fired more shots at his ex-girlfriend and her brother.

After the brother ran for cover inside the house, Malinga continued firing shots through the locked door.

He then went back to where his ex-girlfriend was lying and fired multiple shots at her body.

In a tweet on Friday, Ipid said it was proud that its investigators were able to provide justice for the families of the deceased. “It was a long four years… and finally we cracked the case,” it said.

Malinga was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

