Deputy principal ‘gangland-style’ shooting was ‘organised’, says expert

The fatal shooting of Phomolong Secondary School deputy principal Thembisile Ngendane was not a crime of passion.

The late deputy principal of Phomolong Secondary School, Thembisile Ngendane. Photo: Supplied
Condolences and condemnation continue to pour in after the fatal shooting of Phomolong Secondary School deputy principal Thembisile Ngendane on Friday in Tembisa. City of Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell said schools were not war zones. “The senseless killings on school premises must come to an immediate end,” she said. Campbell condemned the senseless murder. “It is alleged [Ngendane] was gunned down by three unidentified men on Friday,” she said. ALSO READ: Manhunt launched after deputy principal shot dead in Tembisa school driveway Campbell said the incident followed another tragic shooting last week in Daveyton, where a Grade 10 pupil shot...

