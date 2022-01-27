Ipid confirms it opened a case against police boss Khehla Sitole

Getrude Makhafola

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed it opened a criminal case against beleaguered national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole.

Sitole is being charged for alleged lack of cooperation in the murder of Cape Town anti-gang unit cop Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.

Kinnear, who tackled high profile cases and was one of the country’s top investigators, was brutally murdered in 2020. He was gunned down outside his house in Bishop Lavis in broad daylight.

Questions arose about the safety of officers who put dangerous criminals behind bars, while they remained vulnerable and unprotected.

Spokesperson Grace Langa on Wednesday said Ipid won’t discuss the matter further, because it was leaked.

“We confirm that indeed, yesterday [Tuesday], Ipid executive director Dikeledi Ntlatseng released an information note containing her signature for the attention of police minister [Bheki Cele].

“It is unfortunate that this information note was leaked to the public, and not released by the Ipid. We will not be discussing this matter further or the letter.”

According to a Daily Maverick report, a criminal case was reportedly registered against Sitole at the Pretoria Central police station in December last year.

Ntlatseng wrote to Cele, reportedly requesting him to intervene because Sitole allegedly avoided being interviewed by Ipid investigators several times they tried to.

In the letter, the Ipid director was said to have indicated to the minister that Sitole’s cooperation was needed after an investigation required him explain his role and responsibilities in certain matters as the police boss.

Several attempts to speak to Sitole failed to yield any results.

The Daily Maverick further reported that Kinnear in 2018 circulated a memorandum to SAPS bosses, informing them that his life was in danger.

His unit also investigated rogue cops who collaborated with criminals. Kinnear and some of his colleagues were targeted, but nothing was done, according to an Ipid investigation.

Sitole and Cele’s work relations have been cold and uncordial, especially after that the alleged purchase of a R45 million eaves dropping device called a “grabber” under Sitole’s watch.

The spy equipment was reportedly used at the highly contested 2017 Nasrec ANC conference to try sway votes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote to Sitole in October last year, asking him to furnish reasons why he should not suspended.

No further developments Ramaphosa has since indicated that he was looking into the matter.

