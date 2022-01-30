Missing teen found dead with multiple stab wounds

Citizen Reporter

Free State police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a missing teen was found on Saturday with multiple stab wounds.

Missing teen found dead

According to police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring, the horrific finding of Luyanda Mvelase’s body shocked police, his family, and the community of Intabazwe near Harrismith.

Mvelase, aged 16, went missing on 27 January 2022 and hasn’t been seen since.

Mophiring said police received a complaint of a body of a teenage boy found in the veld near Skomplaas section of Intabazwe.

Stab wounds

On arrival at the scene, the body was decomposed and half-naked with multiple stab wounds tp the back.

The deceased was positively identified by his mother and a case of murder is being investigated.

“Any person with information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) can contact Harrismith police at 058 624 1000 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using MySAPS app,” Mophiring said in a statement.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

