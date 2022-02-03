Taxi owner killed in KZN drive-by shooting

Citizen Reporter

A taxi owner was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in the Verulam CBD, KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday evening.

It was reported that the taxi owner from Parkgate was allegedly shot and killed on Wick Street.

“The 37-year-old man from Parkgate was fatally shot by unknown perpetrators while in his vehicle”, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala told News24.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) received a call from an off-duty policeman at approximately 18:21 requesting assistance after gunmen opened fire at the driver of the vehicle parked next to him.

The scene of the drive-by shooting. Photo: Reaction Unit South Africa

ALSO READ: Another taxi owner gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal

On arrival, Rusa found the body of the man lying next to his white Toyota Corolla.

The victim was said to have sustained gunshot wounds to his head, face and neck. He was declared dead at the scene.

Rusa responders reported that they found a shotgun in the white Corolla belonging to the taxi owner.

“The group fled the scene in a getaway vehicle, the occupants of a silver Chevrolet SUV, with an ND registration, were responsible for the murder”, Rusa said.

Drive-by shooting claims three lives, several in critical state

In an unrelated incident, a drive-by shooting claimed the lives of three people and left seven in a critical state in KwaMakhutha, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the SABC News, police are investigating three cases of murder and seven of attempted murder following a drive-by shooting that took place on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said police officers received a report of a shooting in the KwaMakhutha area.

When they arrived at the scene, police found the bodies of three men, aged between 24 and 28, with gunshot wounds to their bodies.

The three victims were rushed to the nearest clinic, but later succumbed to their gunshot wounds.

The seven injured people were also taken to the hospital and are reportedly in a critical state.

“It is believed that the victims were attacked while they were consuming alcohol in a house,” Mbele told the broadcaster.

The motive of the attack is unknown at this stage.

ALSO READ: Pedestrian killed in drive-by shooting in Phoenix

Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi.