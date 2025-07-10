Councillor’s killing rattles Mamelodi community

Parties urge police to act swiftly after ANC’s Thabang Masemola is murdered in broad daylight in Mamelodi East.

ANC’s Thabang Masemola was murdered in broad daylight in Mamelodi East. Picture: Facebook

Condolences are pouring in after a Tshwane ward councillor was shot and killed in broad daylight on Tuesday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed a case of murder has been opened following the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man in Mamelodi East.

“Unknown suspects, driving a white Nissan Almera, allegedly shot the victim. The investigation is underway and no arrests have been made yet,” he said.

Ward councillor murdered in broad daylight

Sibeko said the motive for the shooting was currently unknown.

ANC Greater Tshwane Region spokesperson Bafuze Yabo said the ANC Greater Tshwane Region was dismayed at the news of the fatal shooting of Thabang Masemola, former councillor of ward 10 in Mamelodi East.

Yabo extended heartfelt condolences to the Masemola family, the ANC membership and the ward 10 community.

“Masemola was ambushed by unknown assailants on Tuesday afternoon in Mamelodi East.

“It is quite disturbing that the spate of killings of councillors is not receding at a quick enough pace and it is getting more worrisome because many of these cases are never resolved with no successful arrests or convictions.

Disturbing spate of councillor killings

“The ANC Greater Tshwane Region implores law enforcement agencies to investigate all the killings of councillors,” he said.

Yabo said this murder opened up old wounds from other incidents of councillors being shot and killed.

“The lack of arrests and prosecution seems to have emboldened killers to kill even more councillors,” Yabo added.

The DA has also called on law enforcement to act swiftly to bring the perpetrators to book.

DA Tshwane caucus chief whip Ofentse Madzebatela said the DA demanded justice for the Masemola family.

Justice for Masemola family

He said public trust in the South African Police Service has been deeply eroded due to years of corruption and unfulfilled promises.

“Considering the recent allegations of corruption brought by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi involving top-ranking officials, residents feel even more unsafe,” he said.

“Not only has a young politician been deprived of a promising career, but his family, the council and the residents of Mamelodi are poorer for his loss.”

Madzebatela said these acts of violence must be condemned unequivocally, as they threaten the very foundations of peace and dignity.

“Ward councillors are among the most selfless public servants.

Most selfless public servants

“They go beyond the call of duty, sacrificing their private and family time to serve the community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence,” he said.

