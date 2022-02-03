Two suspects charged for dealing in drugs after KZN heroin bust

Lethabo Malatsi

KwaZulu-Natal police officers arrested two suspects who were allegedly found in possession of 1.2kg of pure heroin powder, 63,000 plastic capsules and an electronic grinder with heroin residue on Tuesday.

The suspects were arrested by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation unit and Durban Central Field unit.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the police officers intercepted an e-hailing vehicle with two occupants on Church Street, in Pietermaritzburg. While searching the car, police recovered heroin powder.

“A search warrant was executed and the police officers proceeded to Allen Road in Pelham, Pietermaritzburg, where 1.2kg of pure heroin powder, 63,000 plastic capsules and an electronic grinder with heroine residue were also recovered,” said Gwala.

The recovered drugs are thought to be worth R387,500.

”Drugs are a serious issue in this country and many families have been affected. KwaZulu-Natal police are committed to cleaning the province by putting drug dealers behind bars where they belong,” Gwala said.

The suspects were charged with dealing in drugs. They will appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

