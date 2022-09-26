Alleged drug mule bust at King Shaka airport with cocaine worth more than R2m

Citizen Reporter

The Hawks have arrested a 52-year-old suspected drug mule at Durban’s King Shaka International Airport, after he was allegedly found in possession of more than R2 million worth of cocaine.

The man was arrested on Heritage Day, on Saturday, by Hawks members from the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation, who were working together with Crime Intelligence officers and King Shaka Crime Prevention members.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said members received information from Crime Intelligence about a suspect who was coming from Johannesburg to King Shaka International Airport.

An intelligence-driven operation was then conducted and the suspect was located at the airport before he departed for the Philippines.

“A search was conducted of his luggage and 6.38 kilogram of cocaine to the street value of approximately R2.2 million was found concealed in his bag.

“He was subsequently arrested and charged for drug trafficking and possession of drugs,” Mhlongo said in a statement.

The man was expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

