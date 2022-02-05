Police on the hunt for suspects who killed officer in CIT heist

Citizen Reporter

A 72-hour activation plan is underway to catch members of an armed gang who killed a police officer in Sedibeng during a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist.

On Friday mid-morning, a cash van was travelling along the R57 from Vanderbijlpark towards Sasolburg when it was attacked by a group of heavily armed men.

The group of suspects were travelling in at least four vehicles opened fire on police officers who responded to the attack.

Free State Police officer killed in CIT heist. Picture – Netcare 911

During the crossfire, one of the members attached to the TRT unit was badly wounded in the hail of bullets.

He was transported to the hospital where succumbed to his wounds.

Another police officer and three security officials were wounded during the attack were transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money in a white Toyota Fortuner and a red Hyundai SUV.

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service has sent condolences to the TRT member’s family, friends and colleagues.

The 72-hour activation plan is underway in a bid to apprehend those behind this attack.

“As such the public who may have witnessed this incident and or know the whereabouts of these suspects are encouraged to report to their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop Hotline number on 0860010111,” said police in a statement.

Members of Netcare 911 first responders who were on the scene found the armoured vehicle blown up, with money strewn all over the roadside.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that three occupants from the armoured vehicle and a police officer had sustained moderate injuries,” said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shaun Herbst in a statement.

“The patients were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported by ambulance to the hospital for further care.”

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

