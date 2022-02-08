Close to 5 000 children abused last year, WC social development dept reveals

Citizen Reporter

Between 1 April and 31 December 2021, more than 4 800 children were victims of abuse or violence in the Western Cape.

The figure was revealed by the province’s Department of Social Development (DSD), with the latest statistics painting a morbid and worrying picture.

DSD Minister Sharna Fernandez named the exact figure at 4 813, with the most incidents of abuse occurring between April and June.

At least 1 762 children suffered from deliberate neglect, and 1 707 from sexual abuse. A total of 811 reported cases of physical abuse were received, 485 of emotional abuse, and at least 26 were abandoned.

Teenage pregnancy cases the province is aware of currently stand at 19.

“Our children rely on us to look out for their wellbeing and protection. And during this time, it is imperative that we do all we can to keep them safe and prevent abuse and neglect.

“As a major provider of child protection services, we have a duty to safeguard and promote the welfare of children and young people. We share this responsibility with parents, staff, volunteers, and other agencies,” said Fernandez.

If abuse is suspected, it can be reported through the following channels:

By calling the DSD toll free number on 0800 220 250;

Calling the Saps crime stop hotline on 10111;

Contacting Childline on 0861 322 322 or

Calling Child Welfare SA on 0861 424 453.

Compiled by Nica Richards.