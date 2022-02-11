20-year-old woman allegedly murdered by father of her child

Lethabo Malatsi

A body of a 20-year-old woman who was brutally murdered was found dumped next to a school at Calcutta, in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, on Thursday.

It is believed that the victim was allegedly murdered by the father of her two-year-old child.

A 25-year-old man was arrested by the Calcutta police in connection with the murder.

“Police members in Bushbuckridge were conducting their normal duties when a group of learners notified them of something horrific next to the nearby bushes,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

The police inspected the place next to Chayaza Secondary School and discovered the body of the young woman.

ALSO READ: Tembisa Hospital temporarily closed after nursing assistant shot by police officer boyfriend

The woman’s clothes were covered in blood, said Mohlala.

The Bushbuckridge police have opened a case of murder.

Police were led to the father of the woman’s two-year-old daughter after launching a manhunt.

While arresting the suspect, police officers reportedly found some clothes with blood stains.

“The investigators also seized an item which they are convinced might be the weapon that was used in the murder. All confiscated items will form part of the investigation,” said Mohlala.

Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela said she is concerned about the rate in which women are murdered or abused by their partners in the province.

“It is very sad when mothers are brutally murdered, leaving behind their little ones. This is enough and it must immediately come to an end. We hope that justice will be served in this case”, said Manamela.

ALSO READ: Police officer gets 23 years in jail for murder of ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend