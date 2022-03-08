Crime rates drive more ordinary South Africans to getting bodyguards

Terrified South Africans, international tourists, and executives on local business trips are increasingly resorting to moving around the country's cities in the company of bodyguards, as the country’s violent crime rates reach crisis levels. Unlike in the past, these guards are no longer only the preserve of VIP individuals or politicians, who usually have their taxpayer-funded protection teams, but ordinary wealthy South Africans, and professionals concerned about safety in public spaces plagued by murder, kidnapping, hi-jacking, riots and rape, are also shelling out for personal protection. https://www.citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/crime/3037674/gautengs-alleged-kidnapping-kingpin-arrested/ Be it a family outing, jogging, shopping or a daughter’s first date, attending...

Terrified South Africans, international tourists, and executives on local business trips are increasingly resorting to moving around the country’s cities in the company of bodyguards, as the country’s violent crime rates reach crisis levels.

Unlike in the past, these guards are no longer only the preserve of VIP individuals or politicians, who usually have their taxpayer-funded protection teams, but ordinary wealthy South Africans, and professionals concerned about safety in public spaces plagued by murder, kidnapping, hi-jacking, riots and rape, are also shelling out for personal protection.

Be it a family outing, jogging, shopping or a daughter’s first date, attending public or social events like weddings and parties, safety seems to be a major concern for these individuals.

“You could be cruising around and someone could just walk up to you, pop you, take your stuff and go. That is becoming the norm now…it is unfortunately getting out of hand and many people are noticing that,” a Johannesburg-based bodyguard, who asked not to be named, said.

Making a killing

It is this fear and public panic that has created a thriving market for private security companies offering bodyguard services, as well as independent bodyguards.

The above-mentioned bodyguard, who referred to himself as a “mercenary”, said he could make between R1 500 and R350 000 per day, depending on the nature of the job and the client.

According to close protection experts, the interest in bodyguards has spiked in the past three years but has gone largely unnoticed, as guards prefer to stay in the shadows and their clients insist on discretion.

Because they do not necessarily wear serious faces, dark suits, sunglasses, and spiral wires in their ears, it is almost impossible to notice a bodyguard.

“You do not want to draw attention… also your choice of firearm… You do not want to rock up there with this massive firearm. That is just too much attention. I dress neatly but not to the point that I look like a federal agent. I do not carry less than 60 rounds of ammunition,” the guard said.

This past week he escorted a woman from her home in the wealthy suburb of Westcliff, Johannesburg, to buy a horse on the dangerous outskirts of the city.

And it’s not only those from leafy and wealthy suburbs of Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Pretoria but also the townships’ high-earners who make use of bodyguards, according to private bodyguard David Musapha.

As a former policeman with tactical response training, he went into the private security industry following a rise in demand for him to escort people from his neighbourhood in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

“I escort children to school in the Pretoria CBD, business people to meetings or to and from the airport. I have done matric dances and once I had to escort a family to pay lobola. I am never without clients,” he said.

Dangerous country

South Africa is perceived as one of the most dangerous countries to visit, crime expert and owner of investigations and risk consultancy D&K Management Consultants, Kyle Condon said

He said several international businesses’ risk assessment and management have unofficially graded SA as very risky for their executives.

“Their assessment, their perceived level of crime, grades SA as high risk country to visit and would want to ensure their executives are safe in the country. In the past three years, we have also seen an increase in your ordinary people getting private protection services,” Condon said.

South Africa is at fourth place of the global crime rankings by country after Venezuela, Papua New Guinea and Afghanistan.

In 2017 South Africans spent R45 billion on private security annually to safeguard their lives, belongings, homes and businesses.

In December it was revealed that the national government spends R16 billion plus on contracts with private security companies as it was unable to rely on the SA Police Service.