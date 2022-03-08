Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
8 Mar 2022
6:05 pm
Crime

Crime rates drive more ordinary South Africans to getting bodyguards

Sipho Mabena

From wealthy execs, to township high-flyers, and even national government, business is booming for bodyguards.

Picture: iStock
Terrified South Africans, international tourists, and executives on local business trips are increasingly resorting to moving around the country's cities in the company of bodyguards, as the country’s violent crime rates reach crisis levels. Unlike in the past, these guards are no longer only the preserve of VIP individuals or politicians, who usually have their taxpayer-funded protection teams, but ordinary wealthy South Africans, and professionals concerned about safety in public spaces plagued by murder, kidnapping, hi-jacking, riots and rape, are also shelling out for personal protection. https://www.citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/crime/3037674/gautengs-alleged-kidnapping-kingpin-arrested/ Be it a family outing, jogging, shopping or a daughter’s first date, attending...

