Bogus Hawks officials nabbed for extortion and corruption

Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly posing as Hawks officials and demanding a bribe of R300,000 to destroy a case docket against the complainant.

According to Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, the two suspects were charged with extortion and corruption in Pretoria on Thursday.

“It is alleged that the suspects aged 38 and 41 approached the complainant and introduced themselves as Hawks investigators from the Pretoria office, demanded an enticement of R300,000 in order to destroy the case docket against him as well as handing over his vehicle and refugee documents,” said Mulamu in a statement.

The matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation in Germiston for further probe.

On Thursday, the investigation team conducted a sting operation at Time Square in Menlyn Pretoria where the two bogus police officers were found in possession of the R40,000 entrapment cash.

The duo were subsequently charged with extortion and corruption and are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

More charges cannot be ruled out, said Mulamu.

National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya appreciated the public for bringing information of persons who demand gratification in the name of the police.

“The community is reminded that the police services are free and no police officer is allowed to demand a cent from the public in exchange of our services. It must also be known that anyone who demand payment is not the member of the Hawks or greater SAPS. Our organisation does not have the capacity to make case docket disappear and that once the suspect is charged and appeared in the court of law, a ruling must be made for the offence committed,” said Lebeya.

The public is urged to report such matters with authorities for further investigation.