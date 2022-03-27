Three suspects arrested for the alleged murder of a Soweto doctor

Citizen Reporter

The South African Police Service (Saps) has arrested three suspects linked to the alleged murder of a doctor in Diepkloof, Soweto.

According to Saps members, a group of armed men driving a minibus Toyota Quantum accosted the 59-year-old doctor at his surgery on Friday, afternoon.

The armed men proceeded to the doctor’s consultation room and allegedly started firing gunshots at the victim.

Thi victim was rushed to the hospital for urgent care but he succumbed to his gunshot wounds upon arrival.

Saps members suspect the same three suspects might be linked with the business robbery at the 59-year-old man’s surgery earlier this month on 16 March.

The three men are expected to appear in court soon on charges of murder.

Elderly man killed, wife tied up in Mpumalanga farm attack

This comes after a 76-year-old man was killed and his wife tied up during a farm attack on earlier this week in Delmas, Mpumalanga.

According to police, Gustav Rappard and his wife were at their Welgelvoden farm when they heard a car hoot at the gate.

When Rappard went outside to check, the wife allegedly saw six men who said they were there to buy grass bales.

The man allegedly told the suspects he could not help them before going back to the house.

Moments later, the man told his wife he decided to assist them anyway. It was reported the suspects then strangled Rappard.

It was alleged the four-armed suspects reportedly entered the house where they demanded cash from the man’s wife.

They allegedly tied up Rappard’s wife with strings after she told the suspects they did not have cash.

The suspects then went through the house searching for money. When they could not find any, they reportedly left with two cellphones.

The woman, unaware of what happened to her husband, managed to walk to the neighbour’s farm to seek help.

Upon searching the farm, the body of Rappard was found in the barn, and police were notified about the incident.

He was certified dead at the scene.

Additional information by Kgomotso Phooko