Police offer R50k reward for information on Esther Mahlangu’s robbery

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Police in Mpumalanga have issued a reward of R50,000 to anyone who can come forward with information regarding the robbery incident of well known Ndebele artist, Esther Nostokana Mahlangu.

Mahlangu was robbed and attacked at her residential place in Weldervrede near Siyabuswa on Saturday, 19 March.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident happened as Mahlangu prepared to take a nap at her home in Siyabuswa.

“She was alone in the house and locked all doors to take a nap. Strangely, she noticed a man unknown to her inside her house.”

During the robbery, Mahlangu was reportedly assaulted and strangled, with her hands were tied with a cord.

“The suspect then searched her bedroom and took a safe containing a 7. 65 mm pistol as well as an undisclosed amount of cash and bundles of keys then fled the scene,” said Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

The 87-year-old could not recall what happened, but after gaining consciousness, she realised that her home had been ransacked.

“She was left helpless and she sustained some injuries on her face but was later found by her granddaughter who alerted neighbours. Police at Siyabuswa were then notified and a robbery case was opened where a manhunt was launched for the unknown suspect hence an offer of a reward.”

Police commissioner Liuetenant General Semakaleng Manamela condemned the incident.

“It is shameful to hear that our senior citizens are being targeted by heartless criminals who show no mercy all. On Sunday, we had an incident of this nature where an old male pensioner was strangled to death in Delmas. This cannot continue unabated.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of the robbed items as well as subsequent conviction of the suspect is urged to come forth or call Colonel Ernest Maoka at 082 318 9843. All received information will be treated as confidential.

Additional reporting by Getrude Makhafola