259 rape suspects arrested in KZN in March alone

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit arrested 259 suspects for rape in March alone, as well other crimes such as kidnapping, abduction, human trafficking, attempted murder and sexual exploitation.

Twenty-six convictions were achieved, including nine life sentences and a total of 190 years of imprisonment for the accused following their appearances in various KZN courts.

Many cases are still awaiting trial in court.

Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala has urged victims to speak out.

“The only way to remove perpetrators of GBV in our society is to put them behind bars where they belong,” said Gwala.

Also in March, KZN police arrested more than 9,169 suspects for various crimes. Police managed to arrest 198 suspects for murder, 157 for attempted murder, 291 for robberies, 259 for rape, 2033 for assault, 289 for burglary and 1568 suspects were arrested for drug related crimes.

According to Lt Colonel Nqobile Gwala, large quantities of drugs such as heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, crystal meth, and dagga were seized by police.

Counterfeit goods, including cigarettes were also seized during police operations.

Stolen property including 205 vehicles that were stolen or robbed from their lawful owners, were recovered by police. Another 43 vehicles were seized after they were used in the commission of crimes.

Police also seized 282 firearms during these operations. Among the firearms seized were 16 homemade firearms, 237 revolvers, 15 rifles, 9 shotguns, five semi-automatic firearms.

A total of 2,897 rounds of ammunition were also seized during operations. Livestock such as cattle, donkeys, goats, and sheep were also recovered by police.

“These results are an indication that criminality will not be tolerated and ordinary citizens are working with police to clean up their neighbourhoods,” said KZN Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

